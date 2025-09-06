Breaking News
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 7,000 idols to be immersed across Mumbai today
Mumbai: ‘Are we invisible?’, Residents near Elphinstone bridge demand clarity
Mumbai: Mahim Causeway plaque tells a 180-year-old story
Mumbai: Violent clash in Kandivli leaves 10 injured; police arrest three
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Over 400 idols immersed in Mumbai by 12 noon

Among these, 11 were Sarvajanik (public) idols, 383 were Gharguti (household) idols, and 11 were Gauri idols. Authorities confirmed that the immersions were conducted smoothly, with no untoward incidents reported so far

Baaghi 4 Day 1 collection: Tiger Shroff’s film earns Rs 12 crore on opening day

06 September,2025 03:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Sooryavanshi and Drishyam actor Ashish Warang passes away at 55

Actor Ashish Warang, best known for playing cop characters in films like Sooryavanshi and Drishyam, passed away on Friday. He was also known to work in South Indian and Marathi cinema

06 September,2025 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai LIVE: MBVV cops bust mephedrone manufacturing unit in Telangana
LIVE Blog

Mumbai News LIVE Updates: The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in Maharashtra busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Telangana and arrested 12 persons, including a Bangladeshi woman. Follow LIVE updates here

06 September,2025 02:47 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Ganesh Visarjan: Devotees in Maharashtra bid emotional farewell to Bappa

A robust police deployment of over 20,000 officers is in place across Mumbai to ensure safety and smooth conduct of the immersion processions

06 September,2025 02:39 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
News
Donald Trump reassures on India-US relations, calls Modi a friend

The president was responding to a question on whether he is ready to reset relations with India, as ties between the two countries continue to reel under possibly the worst phase in over two decades

06 September,2025 02:42 PM IST | New York | AP

