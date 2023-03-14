Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

In Focus

Ghatkopar couple’s death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?

Cops allow autopsy samples to lie in police station for days, fail to call experts and surgeon who conducted autopsy to scene of incident

Ananya Panday shares stunning pics with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday shares stunning pics with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

 14 March,2023 10:26 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
International Mathematics Day: 5 movies every Math lover must watch

International Mathematics Day: 5 movies every Math lover must watch

From Super 30 to A Man Who Knew Infinity, check out these films if you love mathematics

14 March,2023 09:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Gujarat: Fire breaks out at 10 scrap godowns in Valsad

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at 10 scrap godowns in Valsad

Upon receiving the information, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot

14 March,2023 10:42 AM IST | Valsad | ANI
Lifestyle News
'People don’t know what a river is’, say Mumbai experts
Int'l Day of Action for Rivers 2023

'People don’t know what a river is’, say Mumbai experts

Premium

Three experts who have been closely associated with rivers and Mumbai's coastline collectively delve into the issues with river conservation in India

14 March,2023 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Virat Kohli: The expectations I have for myself are more important to me

Virat Kohli: The expectations I have for myself are more important to me

Kohli endured a painful wait of more than three years to notch his Test century number 28, the knock helping India finish with 571 in reply to Australia’s 480 in the drawn fourth and final game

14 March,2023 09:20 AM IST | Ahmedabad | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK