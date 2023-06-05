- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Health
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Five persons were booked for allegedly cheating a resident of Sawantwadi in Ratnagiri district with the promise of getting his money doubled quickly
Cha Eun woo posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram with no caption05 June,2023 05:25 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Fadnavis also said that the Shiv Sena, led by CM Eknath Shinde, and the BJP will fight all elections together, which was discussed during their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi05 June,2023 03:34 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Being a snorer and being overweight are interchangeably linked. In other words, obesity can cause snoring and snoring can cause obesity. Health experts say that 99 among the 100 snorers are obese. They recommend adopting an appropriate lifestyle05 June,2023 04:48 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Yash Dayal is best known for being at the receiving end of KKR's Rinku Singh's five consecutive sixes in the recently-concluded IPL05 June,2023 05:10 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT