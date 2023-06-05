Breaking News
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Tackled flooding issue at vital spots, says BMC
Two schools to lose recognition for showing external students as regular
Bank to give Rs 1.2Kcr to Tata Memorial Centre
Thief steals Rs 20 lakh from SBI ATM in Vasai
Maha: Man loses Rs 12 lakh to conmen who promised to double his money

Five persons were booked for allegedly cheating a resident of Sawantwadi in Ratnagiri district with the promise of getting his money doubled quickly

World Environment Day: Allu Arjun posts a photo watering a plant

05 June,2023 01:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
ASTRO's Cha Eun woo and Sanha visit late Moonbin's memorial space

Cha Eun woo posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram with no caption

05 June,2023 05:25 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
News
Maharashtra cabinet expansion will be done soon: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis also said that the Shiv Sena, led by CM Eknath Shinde, and the BJP will fight all elections together, which was discussed during their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

05 June,2023 03:34 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Experts share tips to stop snoring and get a good night’s sleep

Being a snorer and being overweight are interchangeably linked. In other words, obesity can cause snoring and snoring can cause obesity. Health experts say that 99 among the 100 snorers are obese. They recommend adopting an appropriate lifestyle

05 June,2023 04:48 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Yash Dayal denies sharing Islamophobic cartoon, claims his IG handle was hacked

Yash Dayal is best known for being at the receiving end of KKR's Rinku Singh's five consecutive sixes in the recently-concluded IPL

05 June,2023 05:10 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

