Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
Baba Siddique murder: Lawrence Bishnoi not named as wanted in the charge sheet

The Mumbai Crime Branch has submitted a chargesheet against 26 individuals accused of involvement in the murder of businessman Baba Siddiqui. The chargesheet, presented before the MCOCA court, details the alleged conspiracy and criminal activities surrounding the high-profile case.

Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia to make Bollywood debut with THIS film

06 January,2025 06:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Azaad trailer launch: Horse steals show at event attended by Ajay Devgn

A horse graced the stage at the trailer launch event of the upcoming film Azaad directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film marks the debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani

06 January,2025 07:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane: Cops register FIR against man for threatening Dy CM Shinde

As per the police, in a social media post, the accused used derogatory words against Shinde and further threatened to kill him

06 January,2025 11:26 AM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Manish Malhotra makes a fashion statement with debut look at Golden Globes

The designer opted for a suited look, donning a dual-tone (black-and-white) ensemble designed by his label

06 January,2025 06:20 PM IST | California | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Khawaja-Head admit relief over injured Jasprit Bumrah’s absence on Day 3 at SCG

Laid low by back spasm, Bumrah could not bowl on the spiciest wicket of the series as India failed to defend a small 162-run target

06 January,2025 05:12 PM IST | Sydney | mid-day online correspondent

