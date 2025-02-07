-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
A 43-year-old housewife in Thane was duped of Rs 29 lakh by three individuals who promised high returns on investments in the stock market and real estate. Police have registered a case against the accused.
Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film which stars Ajith and Trisha Krishnan performed well at the box office on day 107 February,2025 11:33 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
People living in Grant Road’s Pannalal Terrace say generators run till late night in neighbouring defunct school and are a big nuisance on most nights; BMC says permission given as shoots generate revenue. According to residents, roughly, three shoots lasting about a week each take place every month. Bharti Chauhan, a resident, alleged07 February,2025 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Over the centuries, several traditions and cultures in history have celebrated love in different ways and shaped the symbolism of roses07 February,2025 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Valencia, sitting second-to-last in the Spanish league and enduring an off-the-field crisis related to fan protests against Singaporean owner Peter Lim07 February,2025 10:53 AM IST | Madrid | AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT