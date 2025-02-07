Breaking News
GBS outbreak in Pune: PMC seals 19 private RO water plants
Met CM Fadnavis regarding pending works in Jalgaon: Eknath Khadse
BMC budget gives 'hollow promises', neglects civic issues: NCP (SP)
Man shot dead by his group members after being 'mistaken to be wild animal'
Financial relations between Munde and Karad should be probed by ED: Danve
Thane housewife duped of Rs 29 lakh in fake investment scheme

A 43-year-old housewife in Thane was duped of Rs 29 lakh by three individuals who promised high returns on investments in the stock market and real estate. Police have registered a case against the accused.

07 February,2025 12:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ajith-starrer Vidaamuyarchi earns Rs 22 crore on day 1 in India

Ajith-starrer Vidaamuyarchi earns Rs 22 crore on day 1 in India

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film which stars Ajith and Trisha Krishnan performed well at the box office on day 1

07 February,2025 11:33 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
People living in Grant Road’s Pannalal Terrace say generators run till late night in neighbouring defunct school and are a big nuisance on most nights; BMC says permission given as shoots generate revenue. According to residents, roughly, three shoots lasting about a week each take place every month. Bharti Chauhan, a resident, alleged

07 February,2025 10:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Lifestyle News
Over the centuries, several traditions and cultures in history have celebrated love in different ways and shaped the symbolism of roses

07 February,2025 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Valencia, sitting second-to-last in the Spanish league and enduring an off-the-field crisis related to fan protests against Singaporean owner Peter Lim

07 February,2025 10:53 AM IST | Madrid | AP

