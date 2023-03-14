Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

In Focus

40-yr-old woman allegedly raped, abused by paramour after promising marriage

She alleged that he flew her to Bangkok and booked five-star hotels to have sex with her while she was under the impression of getting married to him

IN PHOTOS: 30 pictures from Aamir Khan's younger days you may not have seen

IN PHOTOS: 30 pictures from Aamir Khan's younger days you may not have seen

 14 March,2023 04:30 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Exclusive! 'Quick Style' open up on working with BTS, Usher and Anil Kapoor
Exclusive

Exclusive! 'Quick Style' open up on working with BTS, Usher and Anil Kapoor

For the first time ever, Quickstyle is in Mumbai for a meet and greet with their beloved fans. The group sat down with mid-day.com for an interview and this is what they have to say

14 March,2023 04:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
Drunk TTE allegedly
BREAKING

Drunk TTE allegedly "urinates" on woman's head inside train, held

The passengers gathered around hearing the noise from the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE. He was handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday

14 March,2023 01:31 PM IST | Lucknow | ANI
Lifestyle News
'Kartiki, Guneet's Oscar 2023 win is a great achievement for women filmmakers'

'Kartiki, Guneet's Oscar 2023 win is a great achievement for women filmmakers'

Indian filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga winning the Oscar for the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ this year. Mid-day Online spoke to Patricia Sims, Canadian documentary filmmaker and founder of World Elephant Day to share what this achievement means for the pachyderm

14 March,2023 06:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
BCCI challenges ICC's 'poor' rating for Indore pitch during 3rd Test against Aus

BCCI challenges ICC's 'poor' rating for Indore pitch during 3rd Test against Aus

India were all out for 109 and 163 in their two innings while Australia managed 197 in their first essay before knocking off the required 76 runs for a win on the third morning

14 March,2023 05:52 PM IST | Indore | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK