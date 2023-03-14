- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
She alleged that he flew her to Bangkok and booked five-star hotels to have sex with her while she was under the impression of getting married to him
For the first time ever, Quickstyle is in Mumbai for a meet and greet with their beloved fans. The group sat down with mid-day.com for an interview and this is what they have to say14 March,2023 04:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
The passengers gathered around hearing the noise from the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE. He was handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday14 March,2023 01:31 PM IST | Lucknow | ANI
Indian filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga winning the Oscar for the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ this year. Mid-day Online spoke to Patricia Sims, Canadian documentary filmmaker and founder of World Elephant Day to share what this achievement means for the pachyderm14 March,2023 06:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
India were all out for 109 and 163 in their two innings while Australia managed 197 in their first essay before knocking off the required 76 runs for a win on the third morning14 March,2023 05:52 PM IST | Indore | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT