Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl
Ganesh Visarjan: 843 Ganpati idols immersed till 3 pm, says BMC

BMC said that the immersion of Ganesha idols during the one and a half day Ganesh Visarjan 2024 upto 3:00 pm, a total of 843 idols had been immersed

Watch! Sonakshi silences trolls with first Ganpati puja video with Zaheer

08 September,2024 05:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Vikas Sethi who played Robbie in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' passes away

Vikas Sethi who played Robbie in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' has passed away at the age of 48. He is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and twin boys. 

08 September,2024 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Ganeshotsav 2024

BMC enhances facilities for smooth and safe Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai

According to BMC, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Bhushan Gagrani, along with Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Amit Saini, has spearheaded the efforts to ensure a seamless experience for the public

08 September,2024 02:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Bandra Fair: Must-try food items around Mount Mary’s Basilica

The Bandra Fair takes place every year from the first Sunday after September 8, the day celebrated as the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, for eight days. Like every year, lakhs of people will visit the fair to pray and revel in the festivities, especially because they haven’t been able to do it freely in the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While there are different kinds of activities for entertainment, it is the food that is found at the fair that people enjoy a lot. Here are some of them you should definitely know about

12 August,2024 11:48 AM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Rishabh Pant joins India A huddle during the Duleep Trophy match

Rishabh Pant returned to the red-ball cricket after the horrific car crash. In the Duleep Trophy match against India A, the left-hander scored seven runs off 10 balls which included 1 four in the first innings. In the second innings, Pant accumulated 61 runs in 47 deliveries which was laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes

08 September,2024 04:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

