BMC said that the immersion of Ganesha idols during the one and a half day Ganesh Visarjan 2024 upto 3:00 pm, a total of 843 idols had been immersed
Vikas Sethi who played Robbie in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' has passed away at the age of 48. He is survived by his wife Jhanvi Sethi and twin boys.08 September,2024 02:41 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
According to BMC, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Bhushan Gagrani, along with Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Amit Saini, has spearheaded the efforts to ensure a seamless experience for the public08 September,2024 02:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Bandra Fair takes place every year from the first Sunday after September 8, the day celebrated as the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, for eight days. Like every year, lakhs of people will visit the fair to pray and revel in the festivities, especially because they haven’t been able to do it freely in the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While there are different kinds of activities for entertainment, it is the food that is found at the fair that people enjoy a lot. Here are some of them you should definitely know about12 August,2024 11:48 AM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Rishabh Pant returned to the red-ball cricket after the horrific car crash. In the Duleep Trophy match against India A, the left-hander scored seven runs off 10 balls which included 1 four in the first innings. In the second innings, Pant accumulated 61 runs in 47 deliveries which was laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes08 September,2024 04:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
