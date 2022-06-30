In Focus
-
Mumbai
I am happy that another Satarkar has become Chief Minister, says Sharad Pawar30 June,2022 08:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent On Thursday, Sharad Pawar congratulated the new Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
-
-
-
On Thursday, Sharad Pawar congratulated the new Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Theatre veteran Kiran Bhatt to play the new Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah30 June,2022 06:51 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Fadnavis had sprang a surprise when he announced that Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister. His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the Shinde faction30 June,2022 07:46 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Are you among those planning to give up on jeans during monsoon? Fashion experts give tips on how to pick the right alternative and rock stylish looks with comfort28 June,2022 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
While Indian fans will of course be well versed with the Indian team, here is a lowdown on who England's biggest threats are that Indian fans need to keep an eye out for30 June,2022 02:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent