×
Breaking News
Eknath Shinde takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra
Kangana Ranaut takes swipe at Shiv Sena after Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maha CM
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv

In Focus

I am happy that another Satarkar has become Chief Minister, says Sharad Pawar

On Thursday, Sharad Pawar congratulated the new Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai sees 40 per cent decline in sale of cold and cough medicines: Survey

Mumbai sees 40 per cent decline in sale of cold and cough medicines: Survey
From Alia to Kareena, here's the favourite vacation spot of Bollywood stars

From Alia to Kareena, here's the favourite vacation spot of Bollywood stars
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah introduces new Nattu Kaka

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah introduces new Nattu Kaka

Theatre veteran Kiran Bhatt to play the new Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

30 June,2022 06:51 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
BJP's Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra

Fadnavis had sprang a surprise when he announced that Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister. His announcement defied expectations that he would return to the post with the support of the Shinde faction

30 June,2022 07:46 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Ditching jeans this monsoon? Experts share tips on styling trendy bottom wears

Ditching jeans this monsoon? Experts share tips on styling trendy bottom wears

Premium

Are you among those planning to give up on jeans during monsoon? Fashion experts give tips on how to pick the right alternative and rock stylish looks with comfort

28 June,2022 10:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
ENG vs IND: 3 key England players that India should be wary of

ENG vs IND: 3 key England players that India should be wary of

While Indian fans will of course be well versed with the Indian team, here is a lowdown on who England's biggest threats are that Indian fans need to keep an eye out for

30 June,2022 02:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK