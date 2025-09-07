-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
To handle the increased footfall, Western Railway (WR) ran 6 pairs of additional night services (12 train services in total), with extra stops to ensure maximum coverage for passengers
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day.07 September,2025 09:02 PM IST | Aakruti Bagla
Speaking to reporters, Sudhir Salavi, honorary secretary of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, explained that the immersion procession had arrived 10 to 15 minutes later than planned, while the high tide had begun earlier than expected07 September,2025 08:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, said that the total Lunar Eclipse will also last for 48 minutes07 September,2025 06:18 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office in October, had resisted demands from mostly right-wing opponents within his own party for more than a month, saying such a step would cause a political vacuum when Japan faces key challenges in and outside the country07 September,2025 04:40 PM IST | Tokyo | AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT