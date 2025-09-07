Breaking News
Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan expected around 11 pm, delayed due to high tide
One dead, 19 injured after fire breaks out in 23-storey building in Dahisar
Russian vaccine for colon cancer ready to use: Report
Palghar: Octogenarian slits wife's throat in Vasai, attempts to kills self
Man beaten to death in Malwani over relationship with woman, suspect surrenders
Around 8 lakh devotees used Charni Road Station during Ganesh Visarjan: WR
To handle the increased footfall, Western Railway (WR) ran 6 pairs of additional night services (12 train services in total), with extra stops to ensure maximum coverage for passengers

07 September,2025 04:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day.

07 September,2025 09:02 PM IST | Aakruti Bagla
Speaking to reporters, Sudhir Salavi, honorary secretary of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, explained that the immersion procession had arrived 10 to 15 minutes later than planned, while the high tide had begun earlier than expected

07 September,2025 08:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, said that the total Lunar Eclipse will also last for 48 minutes

07 September,2025 06:18 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office in October, had resisted demands from mostly right-wing opponents within his own party for more than a month, saying such a step would cause a political vacuum when Japan faces key challenges in and outside the country

07 September,2025 04:40 PM IST | Tokyo | AP

