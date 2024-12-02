Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
Former CM assures improved connectivity with R16,240 crore investment, including new terminals and corridors to ease congestion on existing rail network

02 December,2024 09:23 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall

02 December,2024 08:46 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai weather updates

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius

02 December,2024 09:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Indian crafts are coming back to contemporary wardrobes in innovative and interesting ways, thanks to the trending craftcore aesthetic. Here’s how to get it right

02 December,2024 08:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Anindita Paul
Sports News
The duo went head-to-head in what seemed like a personal preparation for the upcoming matches

02 December,2024 10:06 AM IST | Canberra (Australia) | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


