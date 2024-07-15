-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
Six out of the seven lakes received 100mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Sunday
Diljit, who is set to perform at the Rogers Centre, in Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, received a surprise visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.15 July,2024 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai
Delhi-Mumbai passengers sweated it out in first aircraft, second aircraft was also delayed15 July,2024 05:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
To steer clear of cooking blunders, Midday dialled-up chefs and nutritionists, who uncover hidden kitchen mistakes, suggest healthy alternatives and portion control tips for common Indian meals15 July,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sunderji saddled over 300 winners in his long and successful career, the highlight was winning the Indian Derby with Rochester in 201815 July,2024 06:38 AM IST | Pune | Prakash Gosavi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT