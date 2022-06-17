In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: Western Railway to run eight more AC local train services from June 2017 June,2022 03:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent With the introduction of eight new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase from 32 to 40
The actress wrote on Instagram- "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge?"17 June,2022 08:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
TPR is the proportion of positive cases out of the total tests conducted17 June,2022 04:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Representation of happy queer couples has often escaped the mainstream narrative. Ankur and Deepak, cis-gay men who have been together for 12 years, help us understand the nuances of queer love and partnership17 June,2022 05:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
My children really love going to the playground and I am happy to take them there, Federer said in an interview to Swiss daily, Coopzeitung17 June,2022 08:56 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent