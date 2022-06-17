×
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Agnipath protests: One killed, trains torched as protests singe India
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai's Covid-19 test positivity rate crosses 15 pc twice this week
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month

Mumbai: Western Railway to run eight more AC local train services from June 20

With the introduction of eight new AC services, the total number of AC services will now increase from 32 to 40

Bhim Sena chief announces Rs 1 cr reward for severing Nupur Sharma's tongue

Sona Mohapatra: Lesser-known facts about the sensational singer

Janhvi Kapoor asks for good luck as she shares first look of 'Good Luck Jerry'

The actress wrote on Instagram- "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge?"

17 June,2022 08:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai's Covid-19 test positivity rate crosses 15 pc twice this week

TPR is the proportion of positive cases out of the total tests conducted

17 June,2022 04:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrating queer love: Together, against all odds

Representation of happy queer couples has often escaped the mainstream narrative. Ankur and Deepak, cis-gay men who have been together for 12 years, help us understand the nuances of queer love and partnership

17 June,2022 05:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
People bother me less when I’m with my family in Switzerland: Roger Federer

My children really love going to the playground and I am happy to take them there, Federer said in an interview to Swiss daily, Coopzeitung

17 June,2022 08:56 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent

