-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The officials said that the fire damaged the ceiling and benches of the classes
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events18 February,2025 08:24 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
The coordination between the BMC, railway authorities, and other agencies is crucial to ensure that railway services remain uninterrupted during the rainy season, the civic chief said18 February,2025 08:15 PM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
The report also highlighted that the river water quality failed to meet the primary water quality standards for bathing concerning Fecal Coliform (FC) at all monitored locations on various occasions18 February,2025 08:04 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Shaheen Shah Afridi brushed out all the speculations about fitness issues before getting engaged in the clash against New Zealand. Apart from fitness, Shaheen's bowling speed has been closely observed, especially after his return from injury in 202218 February,2025 06:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT