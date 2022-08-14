×
BREAKING: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14, says Officials
CM Shinde refutes Uddhav's claim of BJP going back on CM post promise in 2019
Punjab: Terror module busted ahead of Independence Day
Billionaire investor and Akasa Air owner Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away
From the Shinde-led group of Shiv Sena rebels, Deepak Kesarkar is the new minister for school education, while Abdul Sattar has been given the Agriculture portfolio

I-Day: 1,082 police personnel given medals for gallantry, good service
Taapsee starrer Dobaaraa officially opens the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
From Shershaah to Bhuj: The Pride of India, films to watch this Independence Day

The list includes movies based on the valour and achievement of men and women in uniform, be it in the battlefield or in sports, bringing glory to our country

14 August,2022 07:52 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Police said an initial investigation blamed an electrical short-circuit

14 August,2022 04:27 PM IST | Cairo | AP
Here’s a weekly roundup of Mid-day Online’s top features

Here’s a weekly roundup of Mid-day Online’s top features

This week has a little bit of everything festive and seasonal. We also speak to members of the Warli tribe and delve into the need for elephant conservation. Last but not the least, our Shelf Life series travels through Colaba and Worli to know more about the efforts helping economically weaker students study

14 August,2022 04:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Bangladesh re-appoint Shakib as T20 captain, name Asia Cup squad

Nurul Hasan had taken over in T20Is from long-time white-ball captain Mahmudullah for Bangladesh's previous assignment, in Zimbabwe, before being sidelined by a fractured finger

14 August,2022 10:03 AM IST | Dhaka | IANS

