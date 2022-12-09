Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 3/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

'Need to investigate role of Aftab Poonawala's family in my daughter's murder'
Shraddha Walkar murder case

He adds, 'I seek the harshest punishment for Aftab Poonawalla and the police should also probe if anyone else is also involved in the case'

Tamil Nadu: NDRF on standby amid Mandous alerts in Chennai

Tamil Nadu: NDRF on standby amid Mandous alerts in Chennai
Shraddha murder case: Court extends Aftab's judicial custody for 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends Aftab's judicial custody for 14 days
Entertainment News
Shatrughan Sinha Birthday: 7 lesser-known facts about Bollywood's 'Shotgun'

Shatrughan Sinha Birthday: 7 lesser-known facts about Bollywood's 'Shotgun'

Fondly called as the ‘Bihari Babu’ of Bollywood, the veteran star is celebrating his 77th birthday today. As the superstar turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the actor turned politician, Shatrughan Sinha.

09 December,2022 02:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
France to make condoms free for young adults aged 18-25

France to make condoms free for young adults aged 18-25

The move comes after the government began offering this year free birth control for all women under 25, expanding a scheme targeting under-18s to ensure young women do not stop taking contraception because they cannot afford it

09 December,2022 02:16 PM IST | France | AFP
Lifestyle News
Mumbai musician Sahil Makhija shares his celebratory recipe for Christmas 2022

Mumbai musician Sahil Makhija shares his celebratory recipe for Christmas 2022

Ahead of Christmas, Mid-day Online spoke to distinguished people from different fields, who share a common love for food. In the first part, Mumbai-based heavy metal musician Sahil Makhija shares the recipe for a dish he thinks people will love for the occasion

09 December,2022 10:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IOA elections: PT Usha to be officially elected as first woman president

IOA elections: PT Usha to be officially elected as first woman president

The legendary PT Usha will be officially elected as the first woman president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during the governing body's polls on Saturday, ushering in a new era in country's sports administration

09 December,2022 01:56 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI



This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK