Breaking News
Worli accident: Law equal for everyone, no one would be spared, says CM Shinde
NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort after heavy rains
All schemes presented in budget permanent: CM Shinde on Uddhav's jibe
Part of building collapses in Thane; no one hurt
Worli hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai rains: CM Eknath Shinde directs agencies to be on high alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday

Ananya is the happiest maasi as cousin Alanna and Ivor McCray welcome baby boy

Ananya is the happiest maasi as cousin Alanna and Ivor McCray welcome baby boy

08 July,2024 12:26 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
When Neetu revealed Rishi Kapoor was 'never a friend' to Ranbir and Riddhima

When Neetu revealed Rishi Kapoor was 'never a friend' to Ranbir and Riddhima

Neetu Kapoor talked about late actor Rishi Kapoor's relationship with his children Ranbir and Riddhima on 'Koffee With Karan 8'.

08 July,2024 09:13 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IIT Roorkee: 52-million-litre tank needed to fix Malabar Hill reservoir

IIT Roorkee: 52-million-litre tank needed to fix Malabar Hill reservoir

BMC will conduct hydraulic study to reduce size of receptacle and save a few more trees

08 July,2024 06:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
To travel or not? Decoding the overtourism and irresponsible tourism catastrophe

Mid-Day Premium To travel or not? Decoding the overtourism and irresponsible tourism catastrophe

Amid rising instances of overcrowding and irresponsible tourism practices at famous and not-so-famous tourist destinations, we speak to various stakeholders to understand the causes, impact and possible solutions

08 July,2024 01:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Want to change colour of the medal: Sreejesh

Want to change colour of the medal: Sreejesh

Indian hockey team’s veteran goalkeeper is confident that the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists can go a step further on the podium at upcoming Paris Olympics

08 July,2024 01:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK