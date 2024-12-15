Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Patole
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
Worli fire doused after four hours; no injuries reported: Mumbai Fire Brigade

The blaze was confined to a production studio on second floor of the seven-storey glass facade commercial building

From Rihanna to Justin Bieber, international stars who visited India in 2024

15 December,2024 02:57 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Mumbai: Man arrested for flashing at woman in public after video goes viral

A 27-year-old man from Agra was arrested by Gamdevi police for allegedly flashing at a woman in a shared taxi, an act that was captured in a viral video. The police tracked him down using social media and CCTV footage.

15 December,2024 12:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Entertainment News
Varun Dhawan asks Amit Shah the difference between Ram and Ravan - watch video

Impressed by Amit Shah’s answer, Varun Dhawan said, “People call him (Shah) the Chanakya (strategist) of politics, but I would like to call him the Hanuman of our country"

15 December,2024 01:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
PV Sindhu stuns in a blue maxi dress as she gets engaged to Venkata Datta Sai

A week ahead of the wedding, which is set to take place in Udaipur on December 22, the couple exchanged rings in what seemed to be an intimate engagement ceremony

15 December,2024 12:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Know the records in which Jasprit Bumrah overtook Dev

Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed another five-wicket haul in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. Here is all you need to know (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

15 December,2024 03:10 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

