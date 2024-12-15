-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The blaze was confined to a production studio on second floor of the seven-storey glass facade commercial building
A 27-year-old man from Agra was arrested by Gamdevi police for allegedly flashing at a woman in a shared taxi, an act that was captured in a viral video. The police tracked him down using social media and CCTV footage.15 December,2024 12:29 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Impressed by Amit Shah’s answer, Varun Dhawan said, “People call him (Shah) the Chanakya (strategist) of politics, but I would like to call him the Hanuman of our country"15 December,2024 01:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
A week ahead of the wedding, which is set to take place in Udaipur on December 22, the couple exchanged rings in what seemed to be an intimate engagement ceremony15 December,2024 12:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed another five-wicket haul in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test. Here is all you need to know (Pic: AFP/File Pic)15 December,2024 03:10 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT