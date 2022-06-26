In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai gets its first successful Covid lung transplant26 June,2022 07:57 AM IST | Mumbai | Armand Joseph Colaco Forty-six-year-old with end-stage lung disease undergoes Mumbai’s first lung transplant on a Covid-recovered patient
Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, she dropped a video where she can be seen enjoying the breeze and the sunset and dancing with a help of a pole on a yacht. She wore a black polka dress with dewy earrings and left her hair open26 June,2022 10:08 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal has sent notices to the 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs. The MLAs have to be present in Mumbai on June 27 for the hearing of disqualification26 June,2022 10:02 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
For an eventful week with people celebrating International Yoga Day, Pride Month and also discussing celebrity stories, we bring to you a perfect mix of good reads for the weekend26 June,2022 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Left arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya was once again instrumental to the side, picking up figures of 4/98 as Mumbai were bowled out for 269 after following MP's mammoth 536 in the first innings26 June,2022 12:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent