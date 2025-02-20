Breaking News
Mumbai Local Train Updates: Fast train skips Mulund station, passengers alight at Thane
25,000+ security personnel deployed for Delhi CM’s swearing-in ceremony
Indian deportees from US arrive in Panama; Embassy team gets consular access
Dubai-bound Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur
Why are we giving USD 21 million to India?: Donald Trump
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's vehicle receives bomb threat

The police are investigating the matter; security around Shinde has been heightened, and authorities are taking the matter seriously

Shah Rukh Khan rents two duplexes for Rs 8.67 cr for three years in Mumbai

20 February,2025 02:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
In Pics: Stand-up comedians who have also worked in Bollywood

Stand-up comedians in India have a massive following and influence among the youth. No wonder that many of them are now being seen in Bollywood releases as well, either behind or in front of the camera

20 February,2025 02:19 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Traffic snarls at Vashi toll plaza as roadwork causes delays for commuters

The traffic jam on the road going towards Mumbai is taking place near Vashi toll plaza due to the ongoing road work ahead of Vashi toll plaza in Mumbai jurisdiction and traffic officials are working to resolve the issue

20 February,2025 12:04 PM IST | Mumbai | Ranjeet Jadhav
Lifestyle News
India sees over 30 pct decline in suicide death rates from 1990 to 2021: Lancet

The analysis, based on the results from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2021, showed that the suicide death rate in India was 18.9 per lakh population in 1990, in 2019 it stood at 13·1 lakh per lakh population and 13 per lakh population in 2021

20 February,2025 02:14 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
India vs Bangladesh: Head-to-head record, predicted playing XI, and other stats

India's opening match against a tricky Bangladesh here on Thursday will be the first point in assuaging a set of existential questions surrounding the side

20 February,2025 01:50 PM IST | Dubai | mid-day online correspondent

