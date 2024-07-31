Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
Mumbai

The incident took place at 9.35 am at GTB Nagar station and caused a brief commotion, said an official

Ent Top Stories: Arjun on his divorce; Taapsee Pannu at Paris Olympics 2024

Ent Top Stories: Arjun on his divorce; Taapsee Pannu at Paris Olympics 2024

31 July,2024 08:09 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Netizens dissect Lovekesh Kataria's eviction

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Netizens dissect Lovekesh Kataria's eviction

Lovekesh was evicted based on the voting system among the housemates. Those who voted against him were Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan, and Ranvir Shorey

31 July,2024 10:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Infosys receives GST pre-show cause notice for tax evasion of Rs 32,403 cr

Infosys receives GST pre-show cause notice for tax evasion of Rs 32,403 cr

Infosys has paid all its GST dues and is fully in compliance with the central and state regulations on this matter, the company contended

31 July,2024 09:11 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Midday Special: How this Mumbai village survives on the community’s togetherness

Mid-Day Premium Midday Special: How this Mumbai village survives on the community’s togetherness

In the third installment of the travel series, mid-day.com speaks to locals from Marve village, which shines bright like Uttan and other hidden spots, amid popular tourist destinations like Manori, Marve and more around the city

31 July,2024 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale advances to final, Manika Batra's run ends

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale advances to final, Manika Batra's run ends

Indian ace Manika Batra's impressive run in the Paris Olympics 2024 ended with a 1-4 defeat against Japan's Miu Hirano in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals. India's Lovlina Borgohain qualifies for the quarter-final of the women's 75kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024

31 July,2024 10:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK