The incident took place at 9.35 am at GTB Nagar station and caused a brief commotion, said an official
Lovekesh was evicted based on the voting system among the housemates. Those who voted against him were Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan, and Ranvir Shorey31 July,2024 10:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Infosys has paid all its GST dues and is fully in compliance with the central and state regulations on this matter, the company contended31 July,2024 09:11 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
In the third installment of the travel series, mid-day.com speaks to locals from Marve village, which shines bright like Uttan and other hidden spots, amid popular tourist destinations like Manori, Marve and more around the city31 July,2024 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Indian ace Manika Batra's impressive run in the Paris Olympics 2024 ended with a 1-4 defeat against Japan's Miu Hirano in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals. India's Lovlina Borgohain qualifies for the quarter-final of the women's 75kg category at the Paris Olympics 202431 July,2024 10:34 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
