-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Recently a video of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has gone viral in which he opened up on the incident with an actress he was dating during the Australia tour (possibly the Commonwealth Bank Series 2007/08)
Director Koratala Siva sets out to narrate an ambitious story, with grand scale and production values. However, the writing is not consistent27 September,2024 05:46 PM IST | Mumbai | Hiren Kotwani
Sanjay Raut, whose party is part of the INDIA coalition with the Congress, backed Siddaramaiah and chastised the BJP for targeting the Karnataka Chief Minister because of his political affiliation27 September,2024 03:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
World Tourism Day is observed on September 27 around the world. As spiritual tourism gains prominence in India, we speak to devotees and travellers who share their experiences and travel experts who decode the factors driving this growth27 September,2024 11:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Despite his low string of results, Hanuma Vihari doesn't feel that India would be worried about Virat's dry run. He expects that the Indian stalwart will soon find his rhythm if he spends time on the crease in the upcoming matches before the BGT series27 September,2024 05:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT