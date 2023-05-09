Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai: 2 NCB officers involved in Aryan Khan case dismissed in separate matters

The officers - Vishwavijay Singh, who was the SP Mumbai, and Vishwanath Tiwari, who was an intelligence officer, have been dismissed by the NCB

'Bandra Girls' Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora share posts on social media; see...

'Bandra Girls' Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora share posts on social media; see...

09 May,2023 03:14 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Adipurush Trailer out! Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's film will give...

Adipurush Trailer out! Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan's film will give...

Om Raut directored Adipurush will hit the theatres on June 16. The makers launched the trailer in a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

09 May,2023 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO

Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO

CIDCO says only interior Metros of satellite city will be converted into trolley-bus system

09 May,2023 07:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
Mumbai zoo launches a Crocodile Trail with an underwater viewing deck

Mumbai zoo launches a Crocodile Trail with an underwater viewing deck

Spread over nearly one acre of water and greenery, the Croc Trail has separate enclosures for the crocodiles and gharials, and more shall be added here from other zoos in the country

09 May,2023 04:35 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
IPL 2023 Points Table: Knights enter top-5, sink Punjab to second-straight loss

IPL 2023 Points Table: Knights enter top-5, sink Punjab to second-straight loss

Rinku Singh added another bright chapter to his legend as a 'finisher' with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets on Monday to keep their shaky play-off hopes alive

09 May,2023 04:21 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK