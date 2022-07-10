×
Breaking News
Not convenient to hold local body polls in rainy season: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hints at further delay of local body polls
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns, President flees home
Mumbai: Sex racket busted at Lower Parel spa; 5 held, 6 rescued

In Focus

Maharashtra: No roads in Palghar village put ailing residents at risk

After mum of twins faced delay in healthcare due to lack of road infra, another 35-yr-old’s family forced to rush woman in makeshift palanquin to save her life

Maharashtra legislature secretary issues showcause notices to 53 Shiv Sena MLAs

Maharashtra legislature secretary issues showcause notices to 53 Shiv Sena MLAs
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is winning the nation over and how!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is winning the nation over and how!
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Jamie Dornan shares warm wishes for his 'Heart of Stone' co-star Alia Bhatt

Jamie Dornan shares warm wishes for his 'Heart of Stone' co-star Alia Bhatt

The actor has now responded to Alia's post, sharing their experience working together and wishing her all the best with her baby

10 July,2022 02:17 PM IST | Washington | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: Sex racket busted at Lower Parel spa; 5 held, 6 rescued

Mumbai: Sex racket busted at Lower Parel spa; 5 held, 6 rescued

On July 8, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shriniwas Panhale received a tip off about a sex racket at Thai Spa

10 July,2022 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Lifestyle News
Monsoon, food and music: Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-day.com’s top features

Monsoon, food and music: Here’s a weekly round-up of Mid-day.com’s top features

A heavy downpour in the city calls for monsoon munchies, music and good reads. Here's a quick round-up of our top feature stories you cannot miss during the weekend

10 July,2022 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Sehwag backs the idea to have Rishabh Pant opening the batting for India

Sehwag backs the idea to have Rishabh Pant opening the batting for India

In a surprise move on Saturday, Pant opened the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and the duo stitched a rapid 49-run stand for the first wicket

10 July,2022 12:35 PM IST | Birmingham | ANI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK