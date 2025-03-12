Breaking News
Konkan Railway and MoRTH collaborate for tunnel projects on highways
Ajit Pawar announces new rules for beer, liquor shops in housing societies
Maharashtra govt to take action on religious places violating decibel limits: CM
BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles, shifts 54 cars from Matunga
Aurangzeb remarks case: Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi
shot-button
Holi

In Focus

Absconding BJP worker from Beed arrested for attempted murders, other offences

Satish Bhosale, a close aide of MLA Suresh Dhas, had spoken at length to some news channels over the last few days even as he was on the run. He was nabbed from Prayagraj, a senior police officer said

Ranbir Kapoor loses his cool after Aamir Khan does THIS in front of cricketers

Ranbir Kapoor loses his cool after Aamir Khan does THIS in front of cricketers

12 March,2025 01:54 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
The Diplomat actor Vidhatri Bandi: Surreal to not worry about body hair
Exclusive

The Diplomat actor Vidhatri Bandi: Surreal to not worry about body hair

Actor Vidhatri Bandi who was last seen in the film Jalsa will next be seen in The Diplomat starring John Abraham in the lead. She spoke to mid-day about the film not being jingoistic and exploring the role of a diplomat earnestly

12 March,2025 03:58 PM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Mumbai weather updates: City continues to reel under heatwave

Mumbai weather updates: City continues to reel under heatwave

Temperatures will range from 23 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 37 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity was recorded at 52 per cent on Wednesday morning

12 March,2025 11:03 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Nearly 2.44 cr tourists visited Assam in last 4 years: Tourism Min Ranjeet Kumar

Nearly 2.44 cr tourists visited Assam in last 4 years: Tourism Min Ranjeet Kumar

The Assam Minister further said that, in 2024-25 till December 57,48,772 domestic tourists and 14,000 foreign tourists visited the state

12 March,2025 01:17 PM IST | Guwahati | ANI
Sports News
Shane Bond warns Jasprit Bumrah of

Shane Bond warns Jasprit Bumrah of "career-ender injury"

Jasprit Bumrah is in rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and there is still no confirmation on his availability for the IPL 2025. India's domestic season has already ended and IPL is the only tournament in which Jasprit Bumrah can play before the England tour

12 March,2025 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK