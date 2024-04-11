Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s contradictory Gudi Padwa speech leaves cadre upset, voters confused
Mumbai: ‘Loan recovery agents’ target two women
Mumbai: LCD screen at Andheri station causing mishaps
Mumbai: BMC crosses quarter mark of city nullah clean-up in 15-days
Mumbai: Drug-making YouTube tutorials keeping authorities up at night
Mumbai: ‘Loan recovery agents’ target two women

In both cases, abusive caller demanded loan repayment and later sent morphed images to victims, their contacts

Vishu 2024: 'Avesham', 'Varshangalkku Shesham' and 'Jai Ganesh' clash at BO

11 April,2024 09:44 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Shilpa Rao Birthday 2024: Take a look at the pop queen's stage style

Are you a fan of Shilpa Rao's music? If yes, you wouldn't want to miss out on her stunning stage style. Take a look at her impeccable fashion sense!

11 April,2024 09:51 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai: Man arrested for trying to cheat woman by promising role in film

The victim verified the details of the accused with Akshay Kumar's team before making any payments and discovered that he was a fraud

11 April,2024 08:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
National Pet Day: Pet parents on cultivating bonding with their furry friends

Mid-Day Premium National Pet Day: Pet parents on cultivating bonding with their furry friends

From indulging in bubble baths to relishing sunsets at the beach, pet parents tell us how they keep their furry friends engaged and recount their most cherished bonding activities

11 April,2024 09:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
In Hardik we trust!

Mumbai Indians’s big-hitter Tim David throws his weight behind new skipper Pandya, saying his positive batting has instilled confidence to help team rally from three defeats to victory

11 April,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Ashwin Ferro

