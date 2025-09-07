Breaking News
Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Over 36,000 Ganesh idols immersed in Mumbai till 6 am
Maharashtra Police bust Telangana mephedrone factory, 12 arrested, drugs seized
Mumbai: Major accident during Ganesh Visarjan due to electric wire in Sakinaka
Mumbai weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Palghar, heavy showers likely in city and Thane
Mumbai rains boost lake levels to 96.90 per cent across seven reservoirs
Mumbai: Major accident during Ganesh Visarjan due to electric wire in Sakinaka
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Levels

In Focus

Man beaten to death in Malwani over relationship with woman, suspect surrenders

The police said that investigations revealed that the accused and the victim knew each other. The accused’s sister was allegedly in a relationship with the victim, who had been avoiding marriage

Aly Goni responds to criticism for not chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya

Aly Goni responds to criticism for not chanting Ganpati Bappa Morya

07 September,2025 04:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shiladitya Bora on perception towards independent films: 'Don't need support'

Shiladitya Bora on perception towards independent films: 'Don't need support'

Shiladitya Bora’s Bayan, after rejections and setbacks, is now premiering at TIFF. In a candid chat with mid-day, he opens up about struggles and perceptions of independent filmmakers and claims that phase two of Platoon One will focus on bigger, mainstream-leaning films

07 September,2025 06:46 PM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Mumbai
Fire breaks out on 7th floor of 23-storey building in Dahisar
BREAKING

Fire breaks out on 7th floor of 23-storey building in Dahisar

The entire building was smoke-logged, and firefighting operations were underway. A total of 16 firefighting units have been deployed to the site, officials said

07 September,2025 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Nehru Planetarium says total Lunar Eclipse will peak at this time in India

Nehru Planetarium says total Lunar Eclipse will peak at this time in India

Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta, said that the total Lunar Eclipse will also last for 48 minutes

07 September,2025 06:18 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
News
Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigns

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigns

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office in October, had resisted demands from mostly right-wing opponents within his own party for more than a month, saying such a step would cause a political vacuum when Japan faces key challenges in and outside the country

07 September,2025 04:40 PM IST | Tokyo | AP

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK