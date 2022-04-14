° °
Subscribe
Access to all premium content
Today’s E-paper
Thursday, 14 April, 2022

5+

Latest

Updates

mid-day-shorts logo

MD Shorts

Mid-Day
Subscribe Now - Free Trial
Today’s E-paper

mid-day-shorts logo

MD Shorts

5+
Updates

Updates

Subscribe
Breaking News
Elgar Parishad case: JNU student Umar Khalid says speech not scripted
ED grills former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in money-laundering case linked to sand mining
Supriya Sule seeks Union health minister Mandaviya's help for Indian students studying in China
Contractor's death: Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa announces resignation
Pak Army rejects Imran Khan's foreign conspiracy charge, military's involvement in no-trust vote
Mumbai logs 56 new Covid-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 346

In Focus

Ranbir, Alia look stunning as groom and the bride, actress shares pictures

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt are now officially married; the pictures from the wedding have now been shared on Instagram with fans

Elgar Parishad case: JNU student Umar Khalid says speech not scripted

Elgar Parishad case: JNU student Umar Khalid says speech not scripted
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar arrive for 'pheras'

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar arrive for 'pheras'
Entertainment News
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first photos after marriage are here!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first photos after marriage are here!

The newest married couple of B'Town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, came out of their residence Vastu and posed for the paparazzi. All Pictures Courtesy: Pallav Paliwal and Yogen Shah

14 April,2022 08:50 PM IST
Mumbai
Terminally-ill Gadchiroli blast accused dies at hospice care facility in Mumbai

Terminally-ill Gadchiroli blast accused dies at hospice care facility in Mumbai

Uppuganti, who was charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), was shifted from the Byculla prison in the city to a hospice for palliative care on account of her terminal cancer, following an order of the Bombay High Court

14 April,2022 09:00 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Remembrance, food & joy: How Mumbaikars are celebrating Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2022

Remembrance, food & joy: How Mumbaikars are celebrating Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2022

After two years of subdued vigour on April 14, Mumbaikars are gearing up to celebrate Dr B.R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary with greater joy. From family meets and community events to distributing food and books, here’s a glimpse of how families are marking the day

14 April,2022 10:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Entertainment News
Ranbir Kapoor lifts Alia Bhatt in his arms as they pose for the paparazzi

Ranbir Kapoor lifts Alia Bhatt in his arms as they pose for the paparazzi

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially married. The husband and wife arrived outside their residence Vastu to pose for the paparazzi when Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms

14 April,2022 09:05 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK