What caused Vinayak Mete’s car crash on the Expressway?
Independence Day: PM Modi says time to step towards new direction with new resolve
Maharashtra cabinet: Most key ministries in BJP’s kitty
BREAKING: Eight calls made to Reliance hospital posing threat to Mukesh Ambani and family, claims Mumbai Police
Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had a sudden cardiac arrest, says treating doctor

Mumbai: Ten new AC local services announced by Central Railway

The services will be operational for Badlapur, Thane and Kalyan commuters.

Amruta Fadnavis: Sena is already with BJP, just two-three people are left behind Mid-day Exclusive

Parents-to-be Ranbir-Alia return to Mumbai from their Italian babymoon

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Independence Day with a throwback video

While Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the Indian tricolour at his residence, Mannat, on Sunday evening under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative

15 August,2022 03:28 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
No corruption at Central level under PM Modi, says Maharashtra Governor Koshyari

Koshyari said PM Modi wants to root out corruption from the country and for that citizens' support is needed

15 August,2022 04:31 PM IST | Pune | PTI
How Mumbai’s Catholics lift up their mood and culture with sweet ‘patoleos’

In addition to Independence Day, August 15 also marks a feast for Christians in the city. Two Mumbaikars talk about how making patoleos — a fragrant turmeric leaf-steamed delicacy — for the community gives them hope amid the pandemic

15 August,2022 03:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
OTD: MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket

Dhoni dropped the shocking revelation on the evening of 15th August 2020, sending the cricketing world into pandemonium

15 August,2022 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

