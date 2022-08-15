In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai: Ten new AC local services announced by Central Railway15 August,2022 12:13 PM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar The services will be operational for Badlapur, Thane and Kalyan commuters.
-
-
-
The services will be operational for Badlapur, Thane and Kalyan commuters.
While Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hoisted the Indian tricolour at his residence, Mannat, on Sunday evening under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative15 August,2022 03:28 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Koshyari said PM Modi wants to root out corruption from the country and for that citizens' support is needed15 August,2022 04:31 PM IST | Pune | PTI
In addition to Independence Day, August 15 also marks a feast for Christians in the city. Two Mumbaikars talk about how making patoleos — a fragrant turmeric leaf-steamed delicacy — for the community gives them hope amid the pandemic15 August,2022 03:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Dhoni dropped the shocking revelation on the evening of 15th August 2020, sending the cricketing world into pandemonium15 August,2022 05:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent