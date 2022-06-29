In Focus
SC to hear Sena's plea challenging floor test at 5 pm29 June,2022 01:46 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear at 5 pm the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take floor test in the Assembly on Thursday
Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Super 30' actor shared a video featuring his team members and their travel memories29 June,2022 01:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
After corruption allegations in Kapole Housing society, two residents say the process adopted to elect office-bearers itself was illegal29 June,2022 07:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Research has established that the prevalence of mental health conditions among LGBTQIA+ individuals is higher. Mid-Day Online spoke to the creator of a mobile application that aims to make mental health resources inclusive and accessible29 June,2022 12:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Senior hockey player Birendra Lakra was accused of involvement in the murder of his childhood friend29 June,2022 08:53 AM IST | New Delhi | Agencies