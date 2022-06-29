×
Loan app scam: Cyber probe hits a hurdle in Nepal
Maharashtra political crisis: CM Uddhav Thackeray to face floor test at 11 am on June 30
Maharashtra political crisis: Come home, Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena rebels
Mumbai: Toilet roof of brand new Deccan Queen train collapses
Mumbai: Heading for Dadar? First, take care of your mobile phone

SC to hear Sena's plea challenging floor test at 5 pm
Maharashtra political crisis

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear at 5 pm the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take floor test in the Assembly on Thursday

Mumbai: Major accident averted on Central Railway

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor recent pictures from Paris is all things love

Hrithik shares his foodie side on social media; Deepika says

Taking to his Instagram account, the 'Super 30' actor shared a video featuring his team members and their travel memories

29 June,2022 01:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai: Juhu celeb society row goes to Bombay High Court

After corruption allegations in Kapole Housing society, two residents say the process adopted to elect office-bearers itself was illegal

29 June,2022 07:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Apps can aid virtual access to mental health resources for LGBTQIA+ community

Research has established that the prevalence of mental health conditions among LGBTQIA+ individuals is higher. Mid-Day Online spoke to the creator of a mobile application that aims to make mental health resources inclusive and accessible

29 June,2022 12:15 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Birendra Lakra among accused in murder case

Senior hockey player Birendra Lakra was accused of involvement in the murder of his childhood friend

29 June,2022 08:53 AM IST | New Delhi | Agencies

