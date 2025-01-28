Breaking News
Mumbai: Gone in nine months! Contractor told to fix broken Aarey road
Mumbai: Green panel docks biomedical plant polluting Govandi
Baba Siddique murder case: ‘Bishnoi gang used patriotism bait to recruit shooters’
Mumbai: Property tax to be levied on commercial floors of slums
Mumbai: 20-year-old man, 15-year-old girl found dead on railway tracks in Vikhroli
In Focus

Palghar murder accused on run for 14 years held in UP

The Palghar murder accused, Jawad Jabbar Sayyed (46), who had concealed his identity to evade arrest, was apprehended from Unnao in UP on January 25

Exciting projects of birthday boy Munawar Faruqui to look forward to

28 January,2025 03:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Tere Ishk Mein: Kriti Sanon joins Dhanush for Anand L Rai's next

Tere Ishq Mein: Kriti Sanon is all set to share screen with Dhanush for the first time in the Anand L Rai directorial. The film has music by AR Rahman

28 January,2025 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Union Budget 2025: Affordable housing expectations in MMR, pan India

In 2024 and as of January 2025, the only cities with any sizable activity in housing segment are MMR and Kolkata. In both these cities, nearly 31 per cent of the total upcoming supply is priced below Rs 40 lakh

28 January,2025 02:04 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Ahead of Lunar New Year, here are glimpses of preparations

Lunar New Year will be celebrated on January 29 this year. As people around the world get ready, cities across the world are abuzz with activity as they are not only decorated but can also see people shopping for food among other things

28 January,2025 02:11 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Virat Kohli: Delhi's own 'Cheeku' returns, relishes 'kadhi chawal' with team

In the last 15 years, Delhi's 'Cheeku' became a hazy memory as he turned into the most commercially viable brand in global cricket, the face that ICC sold in its Olympic bid presentation

28 January,2025 04:07 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


