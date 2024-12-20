Breaking News
Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels
Elephanta boat tragedy: 11 survivors admitted to St George's Hospital discharged on Thursday
Mumbai: Four suspended cops booked in drugs planting case
Mumbai: Keen on boosting its revenue, BMC starts GIS mapping of its properties
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleges 'deep state' behind EVM allegations
CM Devendra Fadnavis: No injustice to Marathi people under any circumstances

The Maharashtra government has taken serious note of the attack on a Marathi family in Kalyan, with criminal charges filed and action underway against the culprits. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vows that no injustice will be allowed against Marathi people

Kareena & Saif take Taimur on sporty b-day celebration with Jeh & Yash Johar

20 December,2024 03:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Terence Lewis hosts Christmas party! Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur attend

Choreographer Terence Lewis hosted a Christmas party and invited his friends from the filmy world. From Geeta Kapur to Sonali Bendre, several celebs were seen at the party (All Pics/ Yogen Shah)

20 December,2024 02:25 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Congress displays Ambedkar’s photos in assembly, protesting Amit Shah's remarks

Congress members in the Maharashtra assembly display Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s photographs in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged derogatory comments on the Dalit icon. The move sparks political tensions and protests outside the assembly

20 December,2024 02:05 PM IST | Nagpur
Lifestyle News
Arijit Singh India tour 2025: Tickets are live for tour in Mumbai and Delhi

After two sold out concerts in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where Arijit Singh mesmerised over 30,000 fans, he is all set to take this highly-anticipated India tour to Delhi and Mumbai

20 December,2024 04:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
BCCI SGM to elect Shah, Shelar's replacement on Jan 12 in Mumbai

The BCCI constitution states that any post lying vacant should be filled within 45 days by calling a Special General Meeting. The upcoming BCCI SGM will be held within 43 days of the deadline

20 December,2024 04:06 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

