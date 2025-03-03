Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a building in Santacruz, no injuries reported

The fire broke out on the third floor of the Kumkum Building, located at Khira Nagar, S.V. Road, Santacruz (West), earlier this morning

Oscars 2025 viral moments: Halle-Adrian’s kiss, Kylie-Timothee's PDA

03 March,2025 11:37 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Women's Day 2025 Exclusive

On Mid-day’s Powerful Women season 3, Ayesha Shroff recalls the time she introduced Jackie Shroff to her father, Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt, an Indian Air Force officer and Vir Chakra awardee

03 March,2025 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC’s got its AI eye on you

AI-powered CCTV cameras to track visitors across civic hospitals and buildings; around 150 AI-based CCTV cameras are already operational at BYL Nair, K E M, Sion Lokmanya Tilak, and R N Cooper hospitals

03 March,2025 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: At Oscars 2025, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Demi Moore shine

As the Oscars 2025 took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angelese, some of Hollywood's biggest stars brought out their fashionable best including the likes of Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Demi Moore, along with the likes of Zoe Saldana and Doja Cat

03 March,2025 11:22 AM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Team India's Axar Patel finds "self-belief" in his journey as an all-rounder

Axar Patel said his promotion in the batting lineup has also helped him in his growth as an all-rounder. Axar Patel also patted fellow spinner Varun Chakravarthy (5/42) for coming up with a match-winning spell

03 March,2025 12:56 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

