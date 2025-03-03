Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
India's Got Latent row: SC allows Allahbadia to air 'The Ranveer Show'

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh took note of Allahbadia's submission that the podcast was his only source of livelihood and around 280 people employed by him were dependent on the show

Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi add Bollywood charm to Oscars 2025 after-party 

03 March,2025 07:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Ashish Chanchlani shares emotional video message for fans amid IGL row

Weeks after the India's Got Latent controversy, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani addressed his fans for the first time. He spoke about fighting through the situation and how it has affected his work

03 March,2025 06:39 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
BREAKING

India’s Got Latent row: Poonam Pandey, comedian Kaustubh Agrawal questioned

Poonam Pandey had appeared as a judge in the seventh episode of India’s Got Latent, said sources

03 March,2025 04:25 PM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Unlocking the power of pea protein: A plant-based superfood

Pea protein is becoming increasingly popular as a source of sustainable and plant-based protein. Nutrition experts delve into its nutritional aspects, and shed light on its various benefits

03 March,2025 02:55 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News

"We'll lean back on those experiences of Lahore in playing against South Africa"

Tom Latham stated that what matters for New Zealand is their attitude towards the game and preparation. New Zealand had sealed their semifinal spot ahead of Sunday's loss to India in Dubai. The Kiwis also had prior knowledge that they would have to return to Pakistan for their last four game

03 March,2025 06:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

