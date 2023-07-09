- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Man detained by Mumbai police after sending WhatsApp messages from Goa to friend about ‘terror attack’ on local train
During their fun chat, Shah Rukh offered his ‘expensive’ watch to Lady Gaga as a gift but she refused to accept it09 July,2023 10:44 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
On July 7, a man had filed a complaint against an unknown person who had threatened him at gunpoint at hotel Baba Homes, where he had gone to get a massage, said DCP Zone 8 Dikshit Gedam.09 July,2023 07:21 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Mumbai monsoons have descended with all their force, not to add that they have extended an invitation to viral diseases and colds. We asked health professionals to learn what foods to eat to fight against these ailments brought on by the rains09 July,2023 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Maharashtra politics: Nana Patole said that the BJP is breaking the Opposition with the force of power09 July,2023 11:26 AM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT