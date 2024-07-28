Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: Mulund residents protest against PAP; watch video

Hundreds of residents staged the morcha to the proximity of the site of an SRA project next to Kelkar College

How much did Anant-Radhika's wedding cost? Celebrity wedding planner dishes

How much did Anant-Radhika's wedding cost? Celebrity wedding planner dishes

28 July,2024 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Comic-Con gets wild! Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel as Doctor Doom

Comic-Con gets wild! Robert Downey Jr. returns to Marvel as Doctor Doom

Marvel Cinematic Universe president gave the shock of the night by sharing that it would be Doctor Doom, aka Victor Von Doom, who will take charge as the villain

28 July,2024 09:57 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Declare areas in Mumbai airport funnel zone as infrastructure affected: Gaikwad

Declare areas in Mumbai airport funnel zone as infrastructure affected: Gaikwad

Funnel zone covers areas that are aligned with the runways along the specific paths followed by flights while landing and taking off

28 July,2024 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
This Churchgate bookseller near Flora Fountain is selling books for only Rs 100
IN PHOTOS

This Churchgate bookseller near Flora Fountain is selling books for only Rs 100

Dilip Mahindkar came to Mumbai in 2000 in search for a job. Now, 23 years later he is a bookseller at Flora Fountain and sells them for cheap so that everybody can afford them. The stall is not only always crowded with college students but also Mumbaikars who work closeby, and even older people frequent it regularly

23 July,2023 01:55 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News

"I pray to God that she wins a medal this time", says Deepika's mother-in-law

In archery, six Indian archers are competing for medals. They will look to end India's hunt for their first-ever medal in the event at the Paris Olympics 2024

28 July,2024 01:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK