‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’28 May,2022 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania Thane police say their initial probe has shown that the loan recovery agents in Mumbai and Thane speak to customers politely
On the occasion of Karan Johar's 50th birthday on Wednesday, celebrities from the film fraternity took to social media and showered birthday love on the filmmaker. For the celebration, Karan organised a grand birthday bash at his Bandra residence and invited all his close friends. Celebrities like Farah Khan, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Apoorva Mehta, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Manish Malhotra, and a few others got spotted as they arrived for the bash. (All photos: Anaita Shroff Adjania, Preity Zinta, Juhi Chawla, Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon's social media account)28 May,2022 08:27 AM IST
'There is no need of raising an issue. Court has already given its judgment. Everyone is following it, 99.99 per cent have followed. Whatever decision they take, it has to be followed. Students should leave all this Hijab issue and concentrate on their education,' says Bommai28 May,2022 03:18 PM IST | Bengaluru | PTI
'Shelf Life' is a series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In part nine, Mid-Day visits Powai’s Vasundhara bookstore, run by Hindi writers Jitendra Bhatia and Sudha Arora, which is known for rare books in regional languages28 May,2022 11:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
The visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 169 runs in their second innings with Fernando, 24, playing a starring role. “We knew we needed a couple of wickets to go our way,” said Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne28 May,2022 07:09 AM IST | Dhaka | AFP