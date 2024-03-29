Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: 6 held for beating man, forcing him to lick shoes
Mumbai Monorail service receives technology-advanced coaches
Prakash Ambedkar accuses Sanjay Raut of stabbing VBA in the back
Mukhtar Ansari's son: My father was given slow poison; we will move to judiciary
'We have a very long road ahead of us': Maryland governor on rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge
New fleet promises shorter wait times and enhanced passenger experience

BTS: J-hope drops ‘Neuron’ music video, ARMY calls it ‘Song of the Year’

29 March,2024 09:48 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kangana Ranaut compares herself with Shah Rukh Khan, makes bold statement

The controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has made yet another bold statement, and this time she has compared herself with none other than Shah Rukh Khan

29 March,2024 07:51 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Shooter affiliated with Ravi Pujari turns thief, arrested

He had fired at 2 Bollywood producers in 2014, was busted before he could target jewellery store

29 March,2024 05:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Aamsul Saar to Kokum Hummus: Refreshing Kokum delights to try

Summer calls for a strong punch of kokum kadhi or a refreshing glass of kokum sherbet. However, there is more to this fruit than our usual drinks. As temperatures soar in Mumbai, we bring you salivating kokum-infused recipes you must try this summer

29 March,2024 10:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Mid-Day Premium Travis Head's batting onslaught: A spectacle to behold!

The 30-year-old brought back nightmare for Mumbai Indians with a 24-ball 62 to lead the batting carnage on Wednesday after Hyderabad batted first

29 March,2024 11:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

