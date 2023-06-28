Breaking News
Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief
Mumbai: Not just docs, even patients were faked during pandemic in jumbo centre scam
Mumbai: Cave-in scare near Magathane metro station
Mumbai: Rescued animals are dying due to negligence at Malad shelter
Mumbai: Not allowed to board train in yard, commuters protest
Mumbai: Rescued animals are dying due to negligence at Malad shelter

Sources say the situation is so bad, a court has ordered some rescued animals to be returned to original owners; owners booked for cruelty

Sujoy Ghosh: You draw the line between lewdness and love

Sujoy Ghosh: You draw the line between lewdness and love

28 June,2023 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
Entertainment News
Aditya Roy Kapur: The topic of a sequel for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani came up

Aditya Roy Kapur: The topic of a sequel for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani came up

Weeks after their reunion pictures went viral online, Aditya says Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani team discussed possibility of a sequel

28 June,2023 07:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Mumbai
Deepak Kesarkar demands two more stops for Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Deepak Kesarkar demands two more stops for Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the Goa (Madgaon) to Mumbai 'Vande Bharat' Express at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

28 June,2023 10:29 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Preventing dehydration in pets is essential for their health and well-being

Mid-Day Premium Preventing dehydration in pets is essential for their health and well-being

Preventing dehydration in pets is crucial, especially during hot weather. Dehydration can lead to various health risks for our furry friends. It is important for pet owners to be aware of the signs of dehydration in pets. Veterinarian describes signs and risks of dehydration, and shares a ‘to do list’ if you leave your pet inside your car

28 June,2023 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Virender Sehwag wants Team India to win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli

Virender Sehwag wants Team India to win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli

Former India opener Virender Sehwag says current players will look to win World Cup for star batsman Kohli, just like MS Dhoni-led team did for batting legend Tendulkar in 2011

28 June,2023 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

