-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Hospital Survey
- School Survey
Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde was rushed to Jupiter Hospital for diagnostic tests. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the swearing-in of the new Mahayuti government, with PM Modi expected to attend
Shraddha Arya has announced that she and her husband Rahul Nagal have become parents to twins – a boy and a girl03 December,2024 03:08 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Morgan Stanley has revised India’s GDP growth forecast for FY25 from 6.7 percent to 6.3 percent, citing a slowdown in the July-September quarter. However, signs of recovery in October and November indicate a rebound in the latter half of the fiscal year03 December,2024 12:36 PM IST | Mumbai
One of the main highlights for travellers in Jammu and Kashmir is the shikara ride on the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar03 December,2024 01:32 PM IST | Srinagar | mid-day online correspondent
The wedding will take place in Udaipur on December 22, days after Sindhu ended a prolonged trophy drought by clinching the title at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Sunday03 December,2024 01:58 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT