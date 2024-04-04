-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
A forest department staffer in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra has been suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by keeping a WhatsApp status message that raised question over the EVMs
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Saanand Verma has revealed that he was sexually abused as a teenager. He also said that casting couch still exists in the industry04 April,2024 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were among the 14 who took oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Pics/PTI04 April,2024 04:04 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
For nearly six to seven months every year, the wetlands near DPS Lake turn into a sojourn for flamingos. The exodus that takes place from Rann of Kutch in Gujarat culminates at the feeding grounds of Mangrove swamps in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Scroll to see pink pilgrims at Navi Mumbai. Image courtesy: PTI04 April,2024 03:23 PM IST | Ainie Rizvi
Lucknow Super Giants’s new pace sensation Mayank Yadav hopes his back-to-back match-winning performances open doors to represent the country soon04 April,2024 07:01 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT