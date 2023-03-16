Breaking News
Mumbai recorded 118 influenza cases in 2023, says BMC report
Uddhav says time for unity or country will see dictatorships post 2024 polls
Setback to Uddhav Thackeray as Deepak Sawant joins Eknath Shinde camp
Maha: Two die of influenza; health machinery put on alert, says minister
Farmers, tribals marching towards Mumbai in support of demands enter Thane
BMC said that all suspected cases are treated with Oseltamivir if the fever is not decreasing within 24 hours at all BMC dispensaries, 17 peripheral hospitals, 5 Medical Colleges and Kasturba hospital

Inside Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's African adventure with Taimur and Jeh

 15 March,2023 09:51 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Bollywood Top Stories: Alia Bhatt turns 30; Sameer Khakhar passes away

Raj and DK recall Sameer Khakhar's special appearance in 'Farzi'; Virat Kohli grooves with Norway's dance group Quick Style, wife Anushka reacts; Dimple Kapadia slapped Ranbir 15-20 times for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' scene; Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif wish Alia Bhatt on her birthday; RRR: 'Naatu Naatu' choreographer Prem Rakshit has this to say about Oscar win

15 March,2023 08:16 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai
Western Railway announces revision of some train timings, check complete details

The Western Railway said that with a view to enhance the punctuality of trains, the Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of some trains

15 March,2023 05:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Climate crisis is not gender neutral and here’s how women are affected more

Premium

Inequalities experienced by marginalised women are amplified by the impacts of climate change affecting their education, safety, health, and job security. Experts share how there is a need for a systemic change to empower women to solve these challenges

15 March,2023 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Chhetri may be playing his last season: Igor Stimac

Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri "may be playing the last season" of his illustrious career, feels Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac, who is hoping that his star player would be saving his best for the last in the coming months

15 March,2023 04:50 PM IST | Kolkata | PTI

