Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
Air India flight reductions to impact 16 international routes until mid-July

The airline said it has taken the decision to restore operational stability, enhance efficiency, and minimise any inconvenience to passengers amidst a “challenging period”. In a press release issued on Wednesday night, the airline said that amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, night curfews in the airspaces

Ent Top Stories: Karisma at Sunjay Kapur’s last rites; Mannara cries at father’s

Ent Top Stories: Karisma at Sunjay Kapur’s last rites; Mannara cries at father’s

19 June,2025 07:20 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
BLACKPINK's full group comeback could be closer than you think

BLACKPINK's full group comeback could be closer than you think

If the latest reports are to be believed, BLACKPINK could make its full group comeback with a brand new song next month. If the song released in July 2025, it will mark the group's reunion after almost 3 years.

19 June,2025 09:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms

Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms

As the Maharashtra government proposes introducing Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra schools, students and parents weigh in over the idea, sparking a larger debate on identity, practicality and educational priorities

19 June,2025 09:26 PM IST | Mumbai | Anushree Gaikwad
Lifestyle News
PHOTOS | Yoga Day 2025: 5 interesting facts related to the ancient practice

PHOTOS | Yoga Day 2025: 5 interesting facts related to the ancient practice

Yoga, an ancient Indian practice which focuses on holistic health and harmony with nature, has been adopted across the world in different forms. Ahead of International Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21, here are some interesting facts about the discipline

19 June,2025 10:54 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Ind vs Eng Test series: Tendulkar tips Shubman Gill ahead of captaincy debut

Ind vs Eng Test series: Tendulkar tips Shubman Gill ahead of captaincy debut

Being a Test captain is no easy task, and Sachin Tendulkar is well aware of the pressures that come with leading India. Adding to the challenge, Team India also face a major concern over the availability of their lead pacer, Jasprit Bumrah

19 June,2025 07:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

