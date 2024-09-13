Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: Virginity test removed from MBBS syllabus
Exclusive | Mumbai: Illegal taxis running riot inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park
No more free rides on Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: Fake bank caller dupes man of Rs 1.24 lakh in ATM fraud
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge now put on fast-track
Each drop of my blood dedicated to nation, God has always been with me: Kejriwal
Hundreds of AAP workers and senior party leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, were seen waiting outside the prison to welcome Kejriwal

In Pics: Celebs arrive for Malaika Arora's stepfather Anil Mehta's prayer meet

13 September,2024 06:44 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Entertainment News
Veer Zaara: 3,000 tickets sold in a flash! The love story is still burnng bright

One of the new re-releases is Yash Chopra's 2004 love story, Veer Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, is now showing again on the big screen

13 September,2024 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades

Ashwini Vaishnaw boarded the Ambernath slow local train. During his journey, he explained the insights into the 12 major projects planned for the enhancement of Mumbai's railway network, an official statement said

13 September,2024 05:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Onam 2024: Why the Onam Sadhya is more than a meal for these Mumbaikars

Mid-Day Premium Onam 2024: Why the Onam Sadhya is more than a meal for these Mumbaikars

Onam will be celebrated on September 15 this year. For Mumbai's Malayalis, the festival is all about culture and tradition but they also talk about how the Onasadhya brings people together in different ways. They also tell you the best way to eat it without being intimidated

13 September,2024 02:33 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News

"I feel like Head might be best suited": Khawaja on AUS's opening slot in Tests

Travis Head has opened in just five Tests and innings, scoring 223 runs at an average of 55.75, with best score of 90 and sole fifty. Since David Warner's retirement, Australia promoted Smith to the opening slot in Test cricket. This will be an important series for Smith to prove himself as an opening batsman

13 September,2024 06:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

