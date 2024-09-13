-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
Hundreds of AAP workers and senior party leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, were seen waiting outside the prison to welcome Kejriwal
One of the new re-releases is Yash Chopra's 2004 love story, Veer Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, is now showing again on the big screen13 September,2024 03:32 PM IST | Mumbai
Ashwini Vaishnaw boarded the Ambernath slow local train. During his journey, he explained the insights into the 12 major projects planned for the enhancement of Mumbai's railway network, an official statement said13 September,2024 05:37 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Onam will be celebrated on September 15 this year. For Mumbai's Malayalis, the festival is all about culture and tradition but they also talk about how the Onasadhya brings people together in different ways. They also tell you the best way to eat it without being intimidated13 September,2024 02:33 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Travis Head has opened in just five Tests and innings, scoring 223 runs at an average of 55.75, with best score of 90 and sole fifty. Since David Warner's retirement, Australia promoted Smith to the opening slot in Test cricket. This will be an important series for Smith to prove himself as an opening batsman13 September,2024 06:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT