-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
Police recovered Rs 23.72 lakh from the accused; who was arrested from Thane railway station
As Mid-day kickstarts its third season of Powerful Women, Amruta Fadnavis speaks exclusively about how she knew CM Devendra Fadnavis was the one, and her role in his political rise01 March,2025 07:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius01 March,2025 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
With the holy month of Ramzan upon us, we curate a list of early morning breakfast spots for our regulars looking to get their sehri (first morning meal) on the go01 March,2025 08:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
Having beaten India convincingly 3-0 in their own backyard recently besides an impressive 9-5 win-loss record in ICC events, off-spinner Michael Bracewell believes it’s advantage New Zealand on Sunday01 March,2025 08:01 AM IST | Dubai | R Kaushik
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT