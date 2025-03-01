Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents up in arms to save 1208-tree Mira Road garden
Two linked to New India Co-operative Bank scam ‘have left country’
Pune rape case: How cops hunted down Swargate rapist
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 trial train reaches Cuffe Parade station
Mumbai: Final obstacle cleared as Sion bridge demolition gains pace
Mumbai: Driver flees with Rs 25 lakh cash from employer’s car, arrested

Police recovered Rs 23.72 lakh from the accused; who was arrested from Thane railway station

Good Bad Ugly teaser: Ajith-starrer packs a punch with massy sequences

01 March,2025 09:03 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Amruta Fadnavis: 'I had never voted till I married CM Devendra Fadnavis'
Women's Day 2025 Exclusive

Amruta Fadnavis: 'I had never voted till I married CM Devendra Fadnavis'

As Mid-day kickstarts its third season of Powerful Women, Amruta Fadnavis speaks exclusively about how she knew CM Devendra Fadnavis was the one, and her role in his political rise

01 March,2025 07:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Oshin Fernandes
Mumbai
Mumbai weather updates: City records slight drop in temperatures

Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius

01 March,2025 09:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai Guide News
Ramzan 2025: Your food guide to breakfast spots in Mumbai for sehri

With the holy month of Ramzan upon us, we curate a list of early morning breakfast spots for our regulars looking to get their sehri (first morning meal) on the go

01 March,2025 08:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
Sports News
‘Test series win gave us a lot of confidence’: New Zealand's Michael Bracewell

Having beaten India convincingly 3-0 in their own backyard recently besides an impressive 9-5 win-loss record in ICC events, off-spinner Michael Bracewell believes it’s advantage New Zealand on Sunday

01 March,2025 08:01 AM IST | Dubai | R Kaushik

