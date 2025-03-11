Breaking News
BMC issues guidelines amid soaring mercury in city
Maharashtra Budget 2025: Uddhav Thackeray calls budget 'completely bogus'
Shiv Sena leader held by Kandivali police in extortion case
Maharashtra govt unveils tax reforms and revenue projections in Budget 2025-26
Maharashtra: 58-year-old man kills wife in Palghar; held
Nitish Rane launches Malhar certification for Hindu meat traders in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane has launched 'Malhar certification' to identify meat shops run exclusively by Hindu traders, claiming it will ensure no adulteration and promote financial empowerment within the community

Harry Potter fame Jessie Cave aka Lavender Brown joins OnlyFans

11 March,2025 10:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
Rapper Badshah’s weight loss leaves the internet stunned

In a video shared by Badshah's clothing brand’s Instagram account, the Jugnu hitmaker appears to have lost a massive amount of weight leaving the internet stunned

11 March,2025 09:46 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Four workers suffocate in Nagpada tank, two contractors in custody

Cops say accused had failed to provide safety gear to labourers working in under-construction building; deceased’s bodies sent for post-mortem analysis

11 March,2025 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Mumbai Guide News
Ramzan: How more people are replacing traditional sehri food with unique options

From dry fruit shakes to protein-packed smoothies, more people are replacing traditional sehri foods with options that provide sustained energy and satiety during Ramzan

11 March,2025 09:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Nasrin Modak Siddiqi
Sports News
‘If India don’t want no-balls and wides, they’ll get that too’

“At the Champions Trophy, India did not have to travel at all. How can a team not travel during a tournament,” asked Roberts, as India were working their way to their third Champions Trophy triumph on Sunday

11 March,2025 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Clayton Murzello

