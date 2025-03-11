-
Maharashtra Minister Nitish Rane has launched 'Malhar certification' to identify meat shops run exclusively by Hindu traders, claiming it will ensure no adulteration and promote financial empowerment within the community
In a video shared by Badshah's clothing brand’s Instagram account, the Jugnu hitmaker appears to have lost a massive amount of weight leaving the internet stunned11 March,2025 09:46 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Cops say accused had failed to provide safety gear to labourers working in under-construction building; deceased’s bodies sent for post-mortem analysis11 March,2025 10:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
From dry fruit shakes to protein-packed smoothies, more people are replacing traditional sehri foods with options that provide sustained energy and satiety during Ramzan11 March,2025 09:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Nasrin Modak Siddiqi
“At the Champions Trophy, India did not have to travel at all. How can a team not travel during a tournament,” asked Roberts, as India were working their way to their third Champions Trophy triumph on Sunday11 March,2025 08:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Clayton Murzello
