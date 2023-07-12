Breaking News
Mumbai: Rainfall races ahead, but city lake levels lag
Like-and-earn scam: CA held for using client docs to open fake accounts
Road accidents: Rising in Navi Mumbai, Thane, falling in Mumbai
Maharashtra politics: Portfolios awaited, however, ministers get offices and homes
Mumbai: ‘Fake cop’ arrested for kidnapping, extortion
News for you

In Focus

Maharashtra weather updates: Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall likely in Vidarbha

Maharashtra weather updates: Heavy rains are likely at isolated places this week, the Meteorological Department said in a weather bulletin

Crazed fan tries to get too close to BTS's Jungkook at airport, watch video

12 July,2023 10:48 AM IST | Seoul, South Korea
Entertainment News
Ranveer Singh gives 'finishing touches' to Karan Johar’s next, shares a pic

Ranveer revealed on his Instagram profile that he has completed his sections for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’

12 July,2023 08:38 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Chassis of vintage double-decker gets a total makeover

Model, which dates to 1950s, has exact design as first-gen vehicles introduced in 1937

12 July,2023 07:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Lifestyle News
How women in Nashik's villages are facing challenges to fetch water

A researcher who surveyed Nashik’s water-starved villages during this year’s tormenting summer reveals how the failure of PM Modi’s Jal Jeevan Yojana has had a debilitating effect on the women, who forced to shoulder responsibilities of fetching water from faraway hand pumps, are slowly falling ill

11 July,2023 06:51 PM IST | Editor
Sports News
IND vs WI 1st Test: Who's in, who's out? Changes in Indian squad from 2019 tour

IND vs WI 1st Test: Rohit Sharma on Tuesday confirmed that young Yashasvi Jaiswal will make his debut and play as an opener in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies

12 July,2023 10:37 AM IST | Trinidad | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


