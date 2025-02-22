Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
Mumbai Fire breaks out in Marine Lines building no injuries reported

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at Marine Chamber, beside Zaffer Hotel, near Gol Masjid in Marine Lines, at around 12:26 PM on Saturday

In Pics: Alia looks lovingly at Ranbir, Kareena grooves at Aadar Jain's sangeet

22 February,2025 11:09 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Celebrity Life News
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reveal reason for divorce in court

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot in 2020. They revealed that they have been living separately for 18 months now and have initiated divorce proceedings

22 February,2025 11:32 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Indian Navy's Ex INS Guldar to become India's first underwater museum

The conversion will be undertaken by MTDC and will involve complete cleaning of the ship to remove any potential pollutants/ hazardous materials, ensuring environmental clearances as per guidelines for marine conservation

22 February,2025 08:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
New bat coronavirus with human transmission potential discovered in China

Led by Shi Zhengli, a renowned scientist known as "Batwoman" for her extensive research on coronaviruses, the discovery raises concerns about the possibility of another zoonotic spillover

22 February,2025 11:02 AM IST | Beijing | IANS
Sports News
Chess grandmaster Carlsen defies dress code, now selling jeans for charity

Listed as pre-owned but in 'good' condition on eBay, the pants' highest offer was 8,200 dollars as of the morning of Feb 21

22 February,2025 01:20 PM IST | New York | mid-day online correspondent

