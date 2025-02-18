Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: ‘By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained’
Mumbai weather updates: Experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘First such scam fully done in cash’
Mumbai: Dog lover stabs man after clash over stray canine at Juhu beach
Borivali: Gorai grocery store busted for selling ganja by using code 'rice'
One accused still at large, not acceptable: Supriya Sule in Beed sarpanch case

The Lok Sabha member said that she will now also meet state CM Devendra Fadnavis in order to seek justice for Deshmukh's family

Shabana Azmi admits she didn't want Jyotika to be part of Netflix's Dabba Cartel

18 February,2025 06:13 PM IST | Mumbai | Bohni Bandyopadhyay
Entertainment News
Salman Khan's Sikandar to release on THIS date, makers drop new poster

On Tuesday, the makers dropped a new poster featuring Salman Khan in and as Sikandar. In the poster that was released today, Khan looked angry with a stern expression

18 February,2025 05:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Nothing wrong in Shinde setting up medical aid cell: CM Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis said, "There is nothing wrong in the formation of such a cell as its aim is to help people. When I was the deputy chief minister, I had formed a similar cell"

18 February,2025 04:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Explore authentic flavours in Mumbai at Amazing Thailand Food Festival

The festival features a special menu curated by Mea Aie, Chaiyo, Khao Kaeng Factory and Seefah, offering signature dishes from every region

18 February,2025 05:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi boasts confidence in his fitness

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, Shaheen Shah Afridi brushed out all the speculations about fitness issues before getting engaged in the clash against New Zealand. Apart from fitness, Shaheen's bowling speed has been closely observed, especially after his return from injury in 2022

18 February,2025 06:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

