In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai Crime: Suspicious husband nails wife’s fraud, gets her arrested01 June,2022 07:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble The doctor had filed a domestic violence case against him; he wondered why she wanted to abandon her career and stay with her parents and probed her educational background to discover forged certificates
-
-
-
The doctor had filed a domestic violence case against him; he wondered why she wanted to abandon her career and stay with her parents and probed her educational background to discover forged certificates
The choreographer-director also wrote- "U were so different and Real .. in a super ambitious industry u stood out for your unfilminess.."01 June,2022 10:10 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Talking to reporters, Uday Samant aid the new system will be introduced from the next academic year, which is 2023-24, and not this year01 June,2022 09:39 AM IST | Pune | PTI
The fascination with pedigree dogs and cats has boosted the culture of shopping for pets in India. Animal welfare activists and experts tell us how it endangers pets and why adopting an indie is an ethical option01 June,2022 11:49 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, sports commentator Harsha Bhogle also paid homage on Twitter01 June,2022 12:45 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent