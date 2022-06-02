In Focus
'Mother of abandoned infant at St. Regis was frustrated by domestic dispute'02 June,2022 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble The Malad resident, a working mother, told NM Joshi Marg police that she has been having domestic problems with her husband, who works in a Gulf nation, officers told mid-day
Pal and Yaaron composer, whom KK considered his mentor, traces the singer’s early years in the industry as they created evergreen tracks02 June,2022 07:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
Hardik (28) who led the Patidar quota agitation in 2015, joined the Congress in 201902 June,2022 01:00 PM IST | Gandhinagar | PTI
Rising inflation is clearly burning a hole in the pockets of city-dwellers. As basic food ingredients turn more expensive with every passing week, Mid-day Online asked city chefs for affordable cooking hacks02 June,2022 12:07 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Rafael Nadal thrilled with 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) win over No.1 Novak Djokovic in late night match; says he still has things to iron out before winning 14th French Open title02 June,2022 09:22 AM IST | Paris | AFP